Sheffield Wednesday set to make transfer decision on 22-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday will soon be making a decision on whether or not they are going to offer a contract to trialist Kwame Boateng.

The 22-year-old right back has been on trial at Hillsborough following his release from Cymru Premier side The New Saints. Boateng has been playing for the Owls’ U23 side and is set for one last outing before finding out his fate.

Wednesday U23 manager Lee Bullen assessed Boateng’s progress when he spoke to YorkshireLive.

He said: “I would like to get him in one more game against Peterborough. I think he has done well enough to have another look and we will then make a final decision on him. He is a little bit older, which gives us help with the younger boys.”

Boateng’s final opportunity will come against Peterborough United U23 on 15th October. The Wednesday first team have a lot of depth at right back with Liam Palmer and Jack Hunt, but there is the chance to develop Boateng for the rest of the term in the Professional Development League.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Bradford City youth system and therefore one would hope that if he is unsuccessful at Wednesday Boateng would have some alternative options to find the next club in his career.

The Verdict

Prior to moving to TNS, Boateng was playing in the National League North for Farsley Celtic.

TNS are one of the richer side’s in the Cyrmu Premier so financially it was probably a step up from the sixth tier, should Boateng not get in at Hillsborough a non-league club would likely provide the next step but after another trial period.

His age could be a stumbling block with club’s usually preferring their U23 side to be full of players with potential of breaking into the first team, being without a Football League appearance by the age of 22 may work against Boateng despite Lee Bullen pointing out how his experience does help the younger members of the squad.