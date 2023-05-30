Sheffield Wednesday are keen to keep hold of Callum Paterson for next season.

According to The Star, the Owls are keen to retain the utility player as he nears the end of his current contract.

Wednesday have up to 12 players who could depart this summer as free agents, with decisions now expected to be made following confirmation of the club’s promotion back to the Championship.

Does Callum Paterson have a future at Sheffield Wednesday?

The Yorkshire club rejected a number of offers for the 28-year-old in January, including from former club Hearts.

Paterson was an important figure in the squad this season, making 25 appearances in the league, contributing five goals and one assist.

The Scot signed for Wednesday three years ago from Cardiff City and has become a fan favourite at Hillsborough in that time.

While a number of departures are expected when Wednesday announce their retained list in the near future, it is hoped by the club that a deal can be struck with Paterson to keep him at Wednesday for next season.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Plans will be underway following a successful promotion campaign led by Darren Moore.

Moore’s side earned a dramatic 1-0 win over Barnsley at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon, claiming victory with a late, late goal in stoppage time of extra time courtesy of Josh Windass.

Those final moments of Monday’s final was the only time in which Wednesday held a winning position throughout the play-offs.

The Owls earned a dramatic victory over Peterborough United in the semi-finals, coming from 4-0 and 5-4 down to go through on penalties.

The club will now be hoping to cement its position back in the second tier next year.

Can Sheffield Wednesday compete in the Championship?

A points haul of 96 was incredibly impressive from Wednesday and they only missed out on a top two spot because Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle were just that bit better over the course of the season.

Wednesday will be confident that they can compete in the Championship next season, although the summer transfer window will be crucial.

With so many players out of contract, it’s expected a number of departures will happen this off-season.

Holding onto the likes of Paterson will be so important in making life easier for the recruitment team this summer, as the Scot has proven his importance and versatility many times in the last couple of years.