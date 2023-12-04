Highlights Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan could leave the club permanently in the January transfer window.

Brennan has only made 18 senior appearances for Sheffield Wednesday and has been on loan at Notts County and Swindon Town.

The defender's contract at Hillsborough is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning an exit at some point next year looks likely one way or another.

That's according to a report from The Sheffield Star, who say that both the club and player will look into his options at the turn of the year.

How has Brennan's career gone so far?

Having come through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, the 23-year-old has so far gone on to make 18 senior appearances in all competitions for the Owls.

However, the last of those came back in the 2021/22 season, and he has since spent time out on loan with Notts County and Swindon Town in the previous two campaigns.

Ciaran Brennan senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Swindon Town 21 0 Sheffield Wednesday 18 0 Notts County 4 0 As of 4th December 2023

Indeed, Brennan has not been named on Wednesday's squad list for the current Championship season, and it was announced on Monday morning, that he has now joined National League side Hartlepool United, on a short-term loan deal.

Now though, it seems as though a longer-term departure from Hillsborough for Brennan is already bing looked into, before the transfer market reopens for Football League clubs, in January.

What is the latest on Ciaran Brennan's Sheffield Wednesday future?

According to this latest update, Brennan's contract with Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire at the end of this season.

That of course, means that the January transfer window looks likely to be the Owls' last chance to receive any sort of fee for the defender.

Consequently, it seems as though such a deal, could now be on the cards for Brennan, come the turn of the year.

It is thought that both Wednesday and Brennan himself will assess their options with regards to the possibility of a move in January.

Even if that deal does not happen, an exit is said to be looking increasingly likely, for when his contract at Hillsborough expires in the summer.

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship?

It has been a challenging league season so far for Wednesday, with the Owls so far picking up just ten points in 19 Championship matches.

As a result, they sit bottom of the second-tier standings, ten points from safety as things stand, after claiming just their second league win of the campaign against Blackburn over the weekend.

Danny Rohl's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Staffordshire to face Stoke City, who have lost each of their last three league games.

Should Sheffield Wednesday sell Brennan in the January transfer window?

It would seem to make sense for Sheffield Wednesday to let Brennan leave the club on a permanent deal at the turn of the year.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it makes sense for them to try and raise some money that can be reinvested into the squad, before that time.

Indeed, given Brennan has not even been registered by the club for this season, and the fact that they have several other options at centre back, it does seem as though they ought to be able to let him go this summer.

Considering the fact that Brennan himself is surely going to want to secure a move to a club where he can establish himself as a regular feature in the first XI for some time to come, a permanent move in January away from Sheffield Wednesday, seems to make sense for all involved.