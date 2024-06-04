Highlights Sheff Wed to sign Ben Hamer on free transfer, strengthening goalkeeping department for upcoming championship season.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to sign Ben Hamer on a free transfer as he leaves Watford when his deal expires this summer.

The Owls are preparing for a second consecutive year in the Championship after the remarkable job that Danny Rohl did in preserving their status last time out.

With the German coach agreeing a new three-year contract, fans will be hoping for some exciting times ahead, and Rohl is now getting to work on building a squad that can compete higher up the table.

Ben Hamer to join Sheffield Wednesday

The goalkeeping department was always one area that Rohl was going to have to address, as James Beadle, who joined in January and became the number one, was only on loan from Brighton.

Given his performances, it’s no surprise that they want the youngster to return to Hillsborough, but that is a situation that remains out of their hands, as they wait for the Seagulls, who are currently without a head coach, to decide on the next step for their player.

In the meantime, it appears Rohl is still looking to strengthen, as journalist Rob Staton revealed that a move for Hamer is set to go through.

“Per sources, understand GK Ben Hamer set to join Sheffield Wednesday.”

The 36-year-old spent the previous two years with Watford, but they announced that he would be leaving Vicarage Road when his contract expires this summer.

He featured 19 times for the Hornets in the Championship this season, although he did lose his place in the XI during the run-in, with new boss Tom Cleverley opting to go with Daniel Bachmann.

Ben Hamer will bring experience to this Sheffield Wednesday squad

Whether he is signed as the number one or simply as a backup, there’s a lot to like about this potential addition for Wednesday, as they are getting a player who has been there and done it over the years.

Hamer has racked up hundreds of appearances in the Football League throughout his career, featuring for the likes of Brentford, Charlton and Derby, among others.

So, that will be a benefit to other players in the dressing room, and he is the sort of character that Rohl will look to rely on over the course of the season.

Some may be concerned about his age if Hamer was called on to play regularly, but he did reasonably well for Watford last season, so he’s not arriving without having played football for years, and he will no doubt back himself to push for that number one shirt.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer plans

We know that Wednesday aren’t going to be splashing huge sums of money this summer, so Rohl and the recruitment team need to be clever about who they bring in.

Clearly, a lot of work needs to be done to improve the squad, as the boss wouldn’t have extended his stay in Yorkshire if he didn’t believe he could take the team up the table.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but Wednesday fans will have full trust in what Rohl wants to do.