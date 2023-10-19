This coming weekend, new Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl will take charge of not only his first match in charge of the Owls, but also his first match in senior football.

The 34-year-old has been working very hard for this moment, having been an assistant to some very top managers in their own right, such as Ralph Hasenhuttl, Ralf Rangnick, Niko Kovac and Hansi Flick.

But when Wednesday take to the Vicarage Road pitch to take on Watford on Saturday afternoon, it is then time for Rohl to become his own man.

And Sheffield Wednesday supporters - and also owner Dejphon Chansiri - need Rohl to be the right man for the job as after 11 Championship matches, they find themselves rock bottom of the table with just three points on the board.

It has certainly been a rocky return to the second tier for the South Yorkshire outfit, but after letting Darren Moore depart just three weeks after their League One play-off final victory, it was never going to be easy for Xisco Munoz to come in and make a go of things.

The Spaniard truly failed to get to grips with the challenge though, and a few months after being turned down for the job, Rohl now finds himself in the hot-seat.

Having not been a manager before by himself though, the 34-year-old needs to surround himself with some experience, and he has already added a new performance director in the form of German coach Sascha Lense, who has previously worked with Man United.

More individuals are set to arrive though at Hillsborough, and according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, an experienced coach in the form of Chris Powell is set to become one of Rohl's right-hand men.

Who is Chris Powell?

An experienced left-back in his playing days, Powell racked up 290 appearances for Southend United and then moved to be mainly a Premier League player for a number of years with Derby County and Charlton Athletic.

Powell, who was also capped five times by England in the early 2000's, hung up his boots at the age of 39 and immediately moved into coaching with his final club Leicester City.

In January 2011 though, Powell's managerial career started with former club Charlton, where he spent over three years in the dugout and won promotion back to the Championship with the Addicks in his first full season in charge.

Chris Powell's managerial record, as per Wikipedia Team Managed Matches Managed Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Charlton Athletic 161 66 43 52 40.99% Huddersfield Town 57 15 20 22 26.32% Southend United 66 24 13 29 36.36%

Powell went on to manage Huddersfield Town and another ex-club in the form of Southend, and he's also held coaching roles at Derby, ADO Den Haag, the head of academy coaching at Tottenham and for four years he was part of England's senior coaching staff alongside Gareth Southgate.

Is Chris Powell a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Powell will bring good experience to the table alongside Rohl's youthfulness at Sheffield Wednesday, having coached a number of different clubs and managed them as well.

And his four years in the England setup will have only helped to develop his skills - even at the age of 54 like Powell is you can still learn new things.

Powell will also bring know-how of the Championship to the table, and that is something that perhaps the previous management team didn't have too much of despite Munoz's time in charge of Watford.

It can only benefit Rohl to have someone like Powell by his side, so it should be a good partnership on paper.