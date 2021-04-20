Sheffield Wednesday set sights on signing defender ahead of 2021/22 season

Sheffield Wednesday have taken young Southampton defender David Agbontohoma on trial according to The Star.

Agbontohoma signed a professional contract with Southampton last year, but finds himself out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign.

It appears as though he’s weighing up his future options, with the defender featuring for Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s side in a match against Colchester United on Tuesday.

He kept a clean-sheet on his first match for the club whilst on trial, as the Owls ran out 2-0 winners on the day.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s team could be looking for a number of players ahead of next season, with a number of players’ contracts set to reach a conclusion in the summer.

The club’s first-team haven’t been anywhere near their best this season, with Darren Moore’s side currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and seven points adrift of safety with four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Therefore, you couldn’t blame the club’s supporters for having one eye on the 2021/22 season, which seems likely that it’ll be in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host in-form QPR, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Owls.

Can you score more than 80% on this Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Verdict:

This could be a smart move by Sheffield Wednesday.

Agbontohoma doesn’t have much experience in first-team football, but he could be used in the Owls’ first-team if they’re to be relegated into League One this season.

It’s been a season to forget for Sheffield Wednesday, and it’ll be interesting to see how they cope in the third-tier of English football, as it’s not a given that they’ll return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

They need a restructure in terms of recruitment in the summer, and Agbontohoma could prove to be a solid signing by the Owls if he hits the ground running.