Sheffield Wednesday set for uplifting player news ahead of Fulham

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is hoping to have the likes of Connor Wickham, Kieran Lee and Liam Palmer back in the fold on Saturday when his side travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.

Wickham, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, hasn’t featured in Wednesday’s last three fixtures due to a hamstring problem, whilst Lee has been out of action for the same period of time with a calf injury.

Palmer is struggling with his ankle and has sat out the last two.

Monk watched on last night as a patched up squad drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough, with the intensity of the Championship beginning to pinch.

However, despite the absence of Wickham, Lee and Palmer, Monk is hoping to welcome them back ahead of a trip to Fulham on Saturday.

“Hopefully they will be fit for the weekend,” Monk said, as quoted in Yorkshire Live.

“It is day-by-day with them.

“Everyone is on that red line with knocks, kicks bruises and slight strains.”

Wednesday’s goalless draw with Huddersfield means they are drifting along comfortably towards a mid-table finish in the Championship this season, sitting 15th in the table with only two games to play.

A meeting with Fulham on Saturday is quickly followed by a return to Hillsborough to face Middlesbrough next Wednesday.

The Verdict

This is good news for Wednesday, but they’ve done well without the trio.

Back-to-back clean sheets have been a plus without Palmer, whilst Wednesday scored goals without Wickham at QPR on Saturday.

With Wickham, Lee and Palmer all back, there’s a stronger chance of finishing the season well, which is going to be Monk’s ultimate goal here.

He’s got to get some positive results heading into the ‘pre-season’ and give Wednesday fans something to be positive about.

