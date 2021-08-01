Sheffield Wednesday set for transfer coup as target has medical ahead of move

Sheffield Wednesday have agreed personal terms with Marvin Johnson as he looks set to sign for the club.

The 30-year-old is available on a free after leaving Middlesbrough following his contract expiring with them in the summer.

And, several clubs were keen on doing a deal for the winger, with Championship trio Blackpool, Hull and Millwall all credited with an interest in the player recently.

However, Yorkshire Live have revealed that the Owls are going to win the race for Johnson as he has already sorted a contract with the League One side and he has had his medical. They also state that an announcement on his arrival should come within the next 48 hours.

That will be a big boost to Darren Moore, who is desperate to strengthen his squad after a tough pre-season in terms of bringing in players.

Restrictions were put on the Owls earlier in the window but they have had a productive week or so, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing and Florian Kamberi all joining Wednesday.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This is very good news for Sheffield Wednesday as Johnson is a good player and has shown earlier in his career that he can be a major threat in League One.

His direct style and pace means he will give the team something different, whilst he is also a player who can feature in different positions and formations with ease.

The fact there was Championship interest in Johnson proves this is a smart addition and it continues what has been an excellent week or so in the market for Moore.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.