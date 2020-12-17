Sheffield Wednesday set for January transfer talks as uncertainty over EFL star’s future builds

Neil Harris says he’ll have ‘an honest conversation’ with Tony Pulis about Aden Flint’s future.

The Cardiff City defender faces an uncertain future after spending the first half of the season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.

That time at Hillsborough has been heavily disrupted due to injury which has meant that the defender has returned to South Wales for treatment.

With the January transfer window just a couple of weeks away it means that Flint’s future is up in the air with Cardiff holding an option to recall the centre-back from his loan spell in South Yorkshire.

While a decision is yet to be made, Harris has said that a conversation will be had closer to the time when the 31-year-old returns to action.

Speaking to Wales Online, Harris said: “Aden is not going to be fit, realistically, until into February.

“Again, his professionalism to recover from injury is as good as I’ve seen, his drive to get fit.

“It’s one where, he will stay with us for a period and it’s whether he can get back on the grass quickly enough to be involved with us from January onwards, or whether Sheffield Wednesday think about extending the loan past January because he will be useful for them past January.

“That will just be an honest conversation between myself, Aden and Tony as January unfolds. At the moment, he is not close to the training pitch and won’t be for a few weeks.

“Tony was right, it will be a dilemma when we get to the middle of January and we start looking at how close he is to match time again.”

The Verdict

This will be an interesting one to keep an eye on.

While Aden Flint is out injured at the moment there’s no doubt that both clubs would love to have him in their squads for the second half of the campaign.

You’d assume that Cardiff City hold the cards in this situation and given the Bluebirds’ hopes of reaching the play-off it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him head back to South Wales.