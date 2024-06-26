This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Josh Windass looks set to be on the move from Sheffield Wednesday this summer after a four-and-a-half year stint at Hillsborough.

According to Football Insider, the 30-year-old has rejected a final contract offer from the Owls and is set to depart the Yorkshire outfit at the end of the month.

The versatile attacker signed for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2020 January transfer window, and has gone on to become a key part of the first team squad in the time since.

He has made 118 league appearances for the club, contributing 33 goals and 16 assists during his four-and-a-half seasons in South Yorkshire (all stats from Fbref).

However, his exit from Sheffield Wednesday is becoming a distinct possibility this summer. Hull City and Coventry City have previously been linked with moves for Windass, but as per a report from Birmingham World, is it West Brom and League One side Birmingham City who are set to lock horns for his services.

Josh Windass - Sheffield Wednesday league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 9 (6) 3 (0) 2020-21 41 (35) 9 (5) 2021-22 9 (3) 4 (2) 2022-23 34 (30) 11 (7) 2023-24 25 (22) 6 (2)

Josh Windass could be a massive miss for Sheffield Wednesday amid West Brom, Birmingham interest

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted would prefer to see Windass remain at the club beyond his current contract.

With links to Leeds United’s Ian Poveda also being reported, he has suggested that having both in the team would be better than neither.

“I think that Windass plays and fits into the way we play perfectly, so I think it’s hard to replace that quality that he’s got,” Maxted told Football League World.

“In the past four-and-a-half years, he’s been one of our best players, and for me he’s the key to pushing on and being in a higher position than we were last season.

“That’s kind of important, and he plays that free role really well.

“The obvious replacement for that would be Poveda, but he’s not always fit.

“So, you’ve got both of them, who are both playing at the same time that’d be good, but again you can’t have them both play, it’s not going to be really good for the club.

“I think that the obvious replacement for Windass would be Poveda, but I’d rather have both than neither if I’ll be honest.”

Ian Poveda could be the Josh Windass replacement that Sheffield Wednesday need

Poveda spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Leeds, featuring 10 times in the Championship for Danny Rohl’s side.

The 24-year-old is set to depart Elland Road this summer at the end of his contract, with reports claiming the Owls are interested in a move.

Formal discussions are underway, with the playmaker free to move anywhere following the conclusion of his deal at Leeds.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached, with competition set to arrive in the form of Luton Town, Cardiff City and West Brom, as well as an unnamed Ligue 1 outfit.

Losing Josh Windass will be a blow for Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl’s contract extension earlier this summer was a huge boost for everyone at the club, and is the kind of move that should’ve helped keep Windass.

However, it now appears that the team will be without one of its most important members next season anyway.

Losing him for nothing is also a big financial blow, as replacing him will now be a costly endeavour, especially if Poveda is not seen as enough due to his fitness record.

Having both of them in the squad next year would be great for Rohl, but there's a high chance that neither player will be at Hillsborough - and whilst you could potentially understand a move to West Brom for Windass, a drop to League One with Birmingham would be disappointing to see for Owls supporters.