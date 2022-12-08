Sheffield Wednesday sent clear transfer message after links with Cardiff City man

Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson has made it clear that the club have no intention of Mark McGuinness to Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent basis.

The centre-back joined the Owls on a season-long loan in the summer and he has quickly established himself as an important player for Darren Moore after a string of impressive performances.

Therefore, the Wednesday chief has made it clear that he would be open to bringing the 21-year-old to Hillsborough on a long-term deal.

However, speaking to Wales Online, Hudson, who wasn’t in charge when McGuinness left, explained that the Bluebirds aren’t interested in any permanent move.

“I’ve watched Macca’s games. It’s something we knew when the loan was available, that he could go and play games regularly and go and play a full season, that was the idea. To get himself in a team and playing as well as he can and gaining more experience.

“I’m not sure we will be discussing any kind of sale regarding Macca at the moment. That’s not where we are at. I am buzzing that he is doing well. That’s something we are keen on. That’s why he went on loan. I speak to him regularly, I watch what he is doing. He is our player.”

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The verdict

In truth, this isn’t too much of a surprise as McGuinness has been very good this season and at 21, he is a player who has his best years in front of him.

You could argue that he should already be in the Cardiff squad this season, and potentially the XI, so Hudson is right to want him to stick around considering he is under contract.

Of course, you can’t rule anything out if Wednesday get promoted as the player may want to move but this is something that doesn’t need addressing until the summer and the only focus for the defender will be helping the Owls back to the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.