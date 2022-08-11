Sheffield Wednesday selection emphasises Sunderland transfer priority: Opinion

Championship clubs’ approach to the first round of the Carabao Cup has been clear to see with Sunderland boss Alex Neil one of many to make significant changes in midweek.

Neil named a completely different starting XI for Wednesday evening’s trip to Hillsborough and ultimately paid the price as his side were beaten 2-0 by the Owls.

The cup exit is not a significant blow given establishing themselves in the Championship is the clear target for the Black Cats in 2022/23 but what should be of concern is one key selection decision.

With Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart both rested, Neil was forced to start 22-year-old winger Jack Diamond as his central striker against Wednesday – emphasising that adding more forward depth should be a priority before the summer window closes.

Neil confirmed after the game that Leon Dajaku would have started in Diamond’s place had he not suffered a minor thigh injury, but the young German is a wide player by trade as well and was not particularly convincing when he played through the middle in pre-season.

Sunderland missed out on a new deal for Everton’s Nathan Broadhead, who has moved to division rivals Wigan Athletic, and reports since have indicated they’re struggling to identify a replacement to target.

Neil turning to Diamond in last night’s Carabao Cup game highlights just how important it is that the Black Cats find a new target and bring him to the Stadium of Light before the 1st September deadline.

Heading into the season with just two strikers is a risk. Not only would it leave them extremely short if a significant injury is picked up but it limits their options both tactically and for rotation.

After the success that Simms and Stewart had playing together against Bristol City, Neil will likely want to keep playing both up top but asking them to do so across a 46-game Championship campaign is risky while it also means they don’t have a goalscorer on the bench if they need to make substitutions to change a game.

With five substitutions allowed in the EFL this season, squad depth is going to be more important than ever and last night’s game emphasised exactly where Sunderland are short.