Sheffield Wednesday seemingly exploring deal for Chelsea player

Sheffield Wednesday appear to have taken Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe on trial, a report from The Sheffield Star has suggested.

The Owls have taken a number of players on trial this summer as they look to add to their squad, following a number of departures in the wake of their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

Now it seems as though Uwakwe could be the latest player to be handed the opportunity to secure a move to Hillsborough for next season.

According to this latest update, is thought to have appeared for Wednesday in their friendly with West Brom on Tuesday, judging by a picture posted of the action from the game on the Baggies’ website.

Fulham winger Sylvester Jasper is also understood to have featured in the game, as he continues his trial with the Owls.

As things stand, there is still one year remaining on Uwakwe’s contract at Stamford Bridge, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

Can you get 20/20 on this quiz about some of the biggest moments in Sheffield Wednesday history?

1 of 20 When was the club founded? 1865 1866 1867 1868

Uwakwe has yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea, although he did play 21 times and score four goals for Accrington Stanley during a loan spell with the club in League One last season.

The Verdict

I do think that this could be a signing worth looking into for Sheffield Wednesday.

Centre midfield is a position they need to strengthen in this summer, following the departures of the likes of Joey Pelupessy and Adam Reach.

That is a role that Uwakwe would be capable of filling, and he could be a useful asset in that position, given his previous experience in League One with Accrington last season.

Indeed, Uwakwe himself will surely be keen for another shot at regular first-team football in 2021/22, something he looks highly unlikely to get at Chelsea, meaning this does look to be a deal that could work rather well for all involved.