Highlights Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden are both unwanted by Newcastle United and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing them.

Hayden is set for a medical ahead of a loan move to Hillsborough, but Standard Liege is also interested in signing him.

Hendrick's lack of involvement at Newcastle and their midfield additions mean they are willing to let him leave, and he could be joining Sheffield Wednesday on a loan or permanent basis.

Jeff Hendrick has emerged as a second midfield target for Sheffield Wednesday from Newcastle United, with the Owls also hoping to sign Isaac Hayden, too.

The midfielders are not wanted by Eddie Howe and have been training away from the first-team, with the Magpies keen to offload them this summer.

According to Football Insider, Hayden is set for a medical ahead of a loan switch to Hillsborough.

However, in a late twist., Belgian top-flight side Standard Liege are also interested in signing the midfielder, and are attempting to beat Xisco Munoz's side to his signature.

Hayden has a wealth of experience in both the top-flight and the second tier, having made over 170 appearances for Newcastle. 118 of his career games have come in the Premier League and 65 in the Championship, but his next move looks uncertain as the clock ticks down on deadline day.

Meanwhile, Hendrick is also a possibility. The midfielder spent last season on loan with Reading in the Championship last season, where he was unable to keep the Royals in the division.

He scored four goals and provided one assist in 46 appearances from midfield, in what was his second loan in as many seasons to the Championship. Hendrick played for QPR during the 2021/22 season.

Following his return to Newcastle in the summer, Hendrick, like Hayden, is yet to feature in a matchday squad for Eddie Howe's side this season, and it now looks as though he could be on the move again in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, and Sheffield Wednesday have all plotting moves for the midfielder ahead of the deadline. It appears as though Wednesday may have won the race, though.

What's the latest regarding Sheffield Wednesday's move for Newcastle's Jeff Hendrick?

According to a recent update, Hendrick's lack of involvement this season, and the additions Newcastle have made to their midfield, mean they are willing to let the 31-year-old leave this summer.

As things stand, Hendrick is now into the final year of his contract with Newcastle, meaning this could be the Magpies' last chance to receive a fee for him.

Sheffield Wednesday appear to be his next club, according to Mike McGraph of The Telegraph, with the midfielder in Sheffield to complete a deal, although it is unclear if it is another loan or a permanent switch for the Irishman.

Will Hendrick be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

There is an argument that Hendrick could be a useful addition for a side in Wednesday's position, who are in need of additions desperately to kick-start their season.

The midfielder has plenty of experience at second tier level, and as he showed last season, is still capable of playing on a weekly basis, which could make him a solid option for Munoz.

Hendrick needs to play regularly and Wednesday can afford him that. Given they look short of numbers in midfield, and the fact Hendrick's contract situation means he could be a relatively cheap target, this does look like a potentially sensible option to pursue.

However, Wednesday fans will be hoping he is a target they capture alongside Hayden, as they are desperate for more quality and Championship experience, and just one of the two coming in would be a blow.