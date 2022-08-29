Sheffield Wednesday secure transfer agreement for Nottingham Forest player

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Alex Mighten on loan from Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old featured in 24 games as the Reds won promotion to the Premier League in the previous campaign but a hectic summer transfer window for Forest means Mighten was unlikely to get game time under Steve Cooper.

Therefore, it had been suggested in recent days that Mighten could leave the City Ground before the deadline and that’s exactly what has happened, with Wednesday announcing his arrival on their official Twitter this afternoon.

Bringing in the England youth international will be seen as a real coup for Darren Moore and he will provide the boss with more options in the final third, with Mighten capable of filling in different attacking positions, whilst he can also play as a wing-back if needed.

As the move has now been finalised, Mighten is sure to be involved as Wednesday take on Barnsley this weekend at Hillsborough, which could the game where Mighten makes his league debut for his new side.

The verdict

This seems like a great bit of business from Wednesday as they have brought in a very good player who can impress in various different roles.

With most of his appearances coming in the Championship, it shows that the Owls are bringing in someone with good pedigree and it’s a chance for Mighten to play regularly and to show what he can do.

So, this does seem like a move that is good for all parties and Mighten will hope to play a big role in Wednesday’s promotion push.

