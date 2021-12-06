Sheffield Wednesday secure transfer agreement for ex-Championship player

Sheffield Wednesday have signed free-agent midfielder Jayden Onen after enjoying a successful trial spell at Hillsborough, the League One side have confirmed.

The 20-year-old was first linked with a move to the South Yorkshire side in July by the Sheffield Star after his release from Championship side Reading in the summer, spending just one season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium before being let go on the expiration of his contract.

This move to Darren Moore’s side was seemingly off the cards after seeing these links disintegrate in the following couple of months, with the 47-year-old seemingly ruling out moves for free agents.

Quiz: Has Josh Windass ever scored a goal for Sheffield Wednesday at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Luton - Kenilworth Road Yes No

But with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing joining the club and a report in late September revealing the youngster was in action for the club’s Under-23s team, this move seemed to be alive once again and it has been confirmed this afternoon that he has finally put pen to paper on a deal with the third-tier side.

Although the midfielder, who can play as an advanced midfielder in the centre and on the wing, is heavily inexperienced at a senior level, he made Championship debut last December against Norwich City, coming on in the 80th minute but failing to make a real impact during his limited time on the pitch.

He made just two senior appearances for the Royals in total – and is champing at the bit to get going at Hillsborough after signing terms at the club, saying to his new side’s media team: “I’m delighted to get it all signed and sorted and my main focus is to get as fit as I can.

“I got a little taste of first team football last season with Reading and made my debut against Norwich – it’s made me hungry for more. I know what I need to do and where I want to be.

“I had a good week training here, spent time with the first team and the lads were very welcoming and now I just want to push on.

“I played in the game at Coventry and I thought we played really well that day, there were a lot of young lads from the club playing but they did well and now I can’t wait to get started.”

The Verdict:

Onen is a promising midfielder who performed reasonably well against Luton Town in the FA Cup last season, showing promise on the wing and getting himself in the right positions.

This is why it would be no surprise to see him included in more matchday squads this season than many would expect, because he seems to be at the stage where he isn’t quite a first-team regular yet but is probably a little too comfortable at Under-23s level.

Scoring eight goals and recording three assists in 20 Premier League 2 appearances last season, his next challenge will be taking the leap into senior football.

This is why a loan spell to League Two or the fifth tier could be on the horizon for the youngster if he fails to break into the first team regularly in South Yorkshire, something that’s a possibility if he doesn’t thrive at the club straight away.

But the fact he also spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers on trial before making this move to Wednesday shows he has real promise – and this is an exciting addition that should be welcomed by the Owls’ fanbase.