Sheffield Wednesday secure sigficant win in race with Crystal Palace, Charlton and others for teenager

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with in-demand teenager Charles Hagan amid interest from Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City among others.

The Owls have had a frustrating recent record when it comes to losing young players, with Liam Shaw leaving to join Celtic and Osaze Urhoghide looking set to depart as well.

Hagan, a 19-year-old forward that joined from Chelsea in 2018, is the latest to have been linked with a move away with Brentford, Charlton, Palace, and Leicester all among the sides touted with an interest.

Wednesday confirmed in their retained list that they were in talks over a new deal with the teenager, with prior reports suggesting they were well placed to keep hold of him as he wanted to get more senior opportunities under Darren Moore.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls are set to win the race for Hagan and have now agreed a deal in principle that would see him remain at Hillsborough moving forward.

The winger is expected to travel to Wales with Wednesday for their pre-season camp and game against Celtic, with the teenager understood to be hoping to force his way into the senior squad after talks with Moore.

The Verdict

This looks a real boost for Wednesday and finally some good news in a summer that’s been frustrating for so many reasons.

The club’s recent record when it comes to holding onto young players has been dreadful but it seems they’ve won the race for Hagan, beating out the likes of Charlton, Palace, and Leicester.

Given how depleted Moore’s squad is at the moment, you feel impressing in pre-season would give the 19-year-old – who came off the bench to make his senior debut in the EFL Cup last term – a fantastic chance of getting regular first team opportunities in 2021/22.