Sheffield Wednesday seal transfer swoop for 36-y/o

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they will sign keeper David Stockdale on a free transfer when his deal with Wycombe Wanderers expires in the coming weeks.

The 36-year-old has plenty of experience in the Football League, with his latest campaign coming in League One with the Chairboys, where his fine performances helped them to the play-off final.

However, defeat to Sunderland condemned Gareth Ainsworth’s side to another year in the third tier and Stockdale has decided to move on.

It had been reported recently that the Owls were keen on the stopper and his arrival was announced by the Yorkshire side on their official site this afternoon.

Bringing in a new number one had been a priority for Darren Moore, as Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who was the first-choice last season, has returned to Burnley after his loan spell ended.

This is the second new addition for the Owls in consecutive days after they completed the signing of Ben Heneghan yesterday.

Like the centre-back, Stockdale will officially join up with his new club on July 1.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This seems like a very smart move by the Owls as they needed a new keeper and they have brought in someone who is proven at this level.

As well as that, the former Fulham man seems like someone who is a leader in the dressing room and that experience could be key as Wednesday look to win promotion.

So, it’s been a good start to the window for Wednesday and fans should be pleased with how things are shaping up ahead of the new season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.