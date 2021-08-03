Sheffield Wednesday seal fresh player deal ahead of new season

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson has agreed a new contract at the club, as reported by Football Insider.

The 32-year-old has penned down a new two-year contract with the newly-relegated League One club, after spending the first half of last season with Cypriot club Pafos.

Hutchinson returned to Hillsborough in January and went on to appear 22 times in the Championship, during a season that ultimately ended in relegation to the third-tier.

Prior to his move to Pafos, the versatile defender featured 133 times in a six-year spell with The Owls, joining the club from Chelsea after making a mere five appearances for the Premier League giants.

The 32-year-old joined The Blues’ academy at the age of nine, progressing through the ranks before his first-team debut aged 18 in 2007.

Hutchinson has also been capped at England youth level, playing five games in total for the U18 and U19 teams.

The verdict

Hutchinson is a vastly experienced professional who will be wanting to help steer the club straight back to the Championship.

His versatility, knowledge of the game, and leadership skills are certainly something that will be needed at Wednesday this year if they are to mount a serious promotion push.

Darren Moore has brought a lot of promising youngsters into his first-team set up this year, but extending Hutchinson’s contract and signing Jack Hunt, has certainly struck a balance between youthful talent and Football League know-how.

If Moore can keep hold of Barry Bannan also, then this notion of striking such a balance is enhanced.

