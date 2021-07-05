Sheffield Wednesday run the rule over former Chelsea player

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be running the rule over former Chelsea defender Renedi Masampu at present, as per a recent report by The Star.

The 21-year-old left back was previously on the books of the Blues until 2019 after joining them following a successful trial spell whilst he was with Met Police and most recently played for another non league side in Dulwich Hamlet.

Now it appears that the Owls have taken the youngster on a trial basis in order to assess his ability with a view to potentially offering him a contract.

Left back is an area that Darren Moore is said to want to strengthen following the departures of various players this summer and Masampu presents a very interesting option for the League One side.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield Wednesday played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Bolton 2-0 win 1-0 win 1-1 draw 2-1 loss

The defender has been without a club since last November after leaving Dulwich and will now be looking to earn himself a deal with the Steel City outfit.

The Verdict

This is certainly a bit of a wildcard option for Wednesday to pursue this summer but given their current financial issues, it is understandable that they are looking for cheaper solutions when it comes to recruitment.

The youngster has a lot to prove after spending time in the non league system and it will be interesting to see if the Owls take a punt on him, as overall a deal would be pretty low risk.

It is likely that the full back would be integrated into the club’s under-23s before slowly being pushed towards the first team as I don’t think he is ready to step up to League One at this point in time.

He has nothing to lose and if he can impress Moore, he may well get the move he needs in order to rejuvenate his stuttering career.