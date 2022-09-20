Sheffield Wednesday run rule over 20-year-old who recently trialled at Luton Town

Sheffield Wednesday are currently running the rule over Max Haygarth, according to a report from The Star.

The 20-year-old has been handed a trial by the Owls and is now looking to earn a contract at Hillsborough.

Haygarth has been on the lookout for a new club following his departure from Brentford earlier this year.

Luton Town gave Haygarth an opportunity to showcase his ability on trial in pre-season.

However, the winger was unable to convince the Hatters to sign him during his brief time at Kenilworth Road.

The former Manchester United youth player featured for Wednesday’s Under-21 side today in a meeting with Coventry City.

Haygarth marked this occasion by scoring for the Owls who claimed a 2-1 victory over the Sky Blues.

Whereas Wednesday are no longer able to purchase or loan in players due to the fact that the transfer window is now closed until January, they are still able to sign free-agents.

The Owls bolstered their squad over the course of the summer by signing 11 players.

Under the guidance of manager Darren Moore, Wednesday have accumulated a respectable total of 17 points from their opening nine league fixtures.

Set to make a return to league action this weekend, Moore’s side will be determined to secure all three points in their showdown with Wycombe Wanderers.

The Verdict

Having already made a positive impression at Under-21 level, it will be interesting to see whether Haygarth is able to convince the Owls to make a move for him.

Considering that Haygarth has yet to make an appearance in League One during his career to date, Wednesday would definitely be taking a risk by signing him.

Furthermore, when you consider that Moore is able to turn to the likes of Marvin Johnson, Alex Mighten and Mallik Wilks for inspiration, he may not necessarily need to bolster his squad in this particular area of the pitch.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that the Owls should only be looking to offer Haygarth a contract if they are willing to use him regularly in their Under-21 side for the remainder of the season.