Sheffield Wednesday ruled out of transfer running for 27-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday’s search for fresh recruits seemingly won’t lead them to Jack Payne, with BBC Sheffield journalist Rob Staton reporting that they aren’t interested in a move for him.

The Owls nearly sealed a promotion straight back into the Championship in the last campaign but they fell away at the final hurdle and have had to settle for another season in League One.

Darren Moore will want to ensure his squad is well-stocked to pick their heads up and go again next time around though – and that will mean some astute recruitment during this summer transfer window.

One name that has been doing the rounds is Jack Payne, with Wednesday believed to be keen to add him to their ranks.

However, this latest report suggests that the Owls won’t be making a bid anytime soon for the current Swindon Town man, despite having previously been interested in the player.

The 27-year-old was fiercely impressive in League Two last season, bagging 13 goals and even managing five assists too in just 35 league outings. It led to a superb average of 0.58 goals or assists per 90 for the player – a tremendous feat for a player who predominantly plays in the centre of the field.

Payne though, who can also play on the wing if needed, is seemingly not on the radar of Darren Moore despite this impressive 2021/22 campaign for Swindon. Instead, it appears as though the club will be looking elsewhere in their pursuit of players to try and get them a promotion.

The Verdict

Jack Payne would no doubt be a solid signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they had of moved for him, even if the step up from League Two to One isn’t easy.

The 27-year-old has played as high up as the Championship in the past and has spent five seasons in the third tier in the past, so it isn’t like he wouldn’t be familiar with the division. Granted his best record has come in League Two but he has still produced over 50 goal contributions throughout his time in League One.

However, it doesn’t look as though a deal will be happening – so Swindon can be thankful that at least, for now, they could have one of their players of the season still at the club for next season. It wouldn’t be a surprise though to see another team swoop to sign him, even if it isn’t the Owls.

It is a surprise to see Wednesday not in the running to sign him considering how beneficial a deal could be. They seem to be quite happy with their current midfield options though, so why waste a signing on a position that isn’t a necessity this offseason?