Sheffield Wednesday ruled out of move for ex-Germany U21 star

Sheffield Wednesday are not in the race to sign Elias Kachunga, reports Examiner Live.

The 28-year-old left Huddersfield Town this summer. He’d spent four seasons at the Yorkshire clubs after signing from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt, before being linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Garry Monk is in the market for a striker with stalwart Jordan Rhodes being their only attacking outlet going into the pre-season.

But Examiner Live’s Dom Howson claims that Wednesday are not interested in signing Kachunga this summer, despite Att Chansiri – son of chairman Dejphon – following Kachunga on Instagram.

Kachunga was once involved with the German youth sides having represented them at both the U19 and U21 level, before choosing to represent DR Congo at full international level.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Now a free agent, Kachunga’s form at Huddersfield had deteriorated over the past few seasons – he managed just three Championship goals last season, with four coming in his last three domestic campaigns.

Monk may be starting to worry about his options up-front – he saw ex-player Steven Fletcher join Stoke City this week, with the Owls going into the 2020/21 season with a 12-point deduction.

The verdict

Kachunga, on the right wages, would’ve been a useful signing for Monk. Although he’s probably no the prolific poacher that fans want to see at Hillsborough, they desperately need numbers.

Next season will be one of the biggest in the club’s history and if they’re to stand a chance of remaining in the second-tier, then they need to start getting bodies over the line.