Sheffield Wednesday round-up: Sam Hutchinson latest, Former Owl issues Chansiri criticism, Jordan Rhodes update

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life in League One for the first time in nine years after finishing bottom of the Championship this past season.

A 3-3 draw with Derby County wasn’t enough to keep Darren Moore’s side in the second tier, and the 47-year-old has a big summer ahead of him trying to put a squad together to get back at the first time of asking.

It won’t be easy as many senior players find themselves out of contract so Moore faces a big rebuild, but there’s news of at least one veteran remaining at Hillsborough next season.

Let’s round-up all the headlines from the Owls over the past few days.

Hutchinson contract extended

The likes of Adam Reach, Keiren Westwood and others may leave the club this summer due to their expiring contracts but one player who will be staying for the League One campaign is Sam Hutchinson.

After being released last summer, the midfielder returned in January after a brief spell in Cyprus with Pafos and he ended up making 22 appearances in the second half of the season.

The 31-year-old had an option in his contract that would be triggered if he made a certain amount of appearances and Yorkshire Live have confirmed that the stipulations have been met as his contract has been extended.

Chansiri criticised by former Owl

There is many things that went wrong at Hillsborough this season, and fans will attribute many of the issues to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Chansiri sacked two managers this season and failed to pay the wages on occasion and he’s been scrutinised by former Owls boss Brian Laws on the Alan Biggs Show.

Laws said that Chansiri has to ‘allow people to do their jobs’ from now on, but he also said he admired the Thai businessman for putting so much money into the club.

Terriers in pole position for Rhodes

One of the many who are out of contract, Rhodes looks set to leave Wednesday next month and bag himself a Championship move after showing his true self in the second half of the campaign.

Rhodes ended the season with seven goals and it looks like a return to a former home is coming as Huddersfield Town are in talks for the 31-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

The striker showed that he’s still got what it takes to score in the second tier and a return to West Yorkshire may get another double-figure season out of him – Wednesday though will end up cutting a big wage off their bill.