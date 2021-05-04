Sheffield Wednesday round-up: Rhodes move lined up, Windass linked with Cardiff & striker on the radar

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for the biggest of weeks in terms of their Championship status, with the Owls hoping to secure their place in the second-tier against all the odds.

Victory over Derby County next weekend will give the Owls a chance of completing a great escape despite sitting in the relegation zone for a large chunk of the season after an off-season point deduction.

That is, naturally, the only thing on the mind of the Wednesday fans right now, but there’s still the transfer window just around the corner and there are plenty of reports surrounding the Owls.

We kick off this news round-up by looking at where a high-profile member of the current squad:

Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer and it is looking increasingly likely that he’s going to be on the move.

And, it does also appear that Rhodes will be stepping back onto familiar turf and linking up with Huddersfield Town.

Football League World reported last week that Town remain in pole position to sign Rhodes, despite late interest from Ipswich Town in League One.

Those reports have been backed up by Yorkshire Live on the back of Huddersfield securing their Championship status over the weekend.

Josh Windass

As per The 72, Cardiff City have an interest in Windass.

Windass has a contract behind him at Hillsborough, but his impressive form, despite Wednesday’s struggles, have caught the eye.

Mick McCarthy is looking to build on an impressive impact at Cardiff and launch a play-off push next season.

Joe Dodoo

As per Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday are amongst a host of clubs that are interested in signing Dodoo from Wigan Athletic.

The forward is formerly of Rangers, with Wednesday facing competition from Rotherham United and Ipswich Town if they want to to land Dodoo’s signature.

Wigan will offer him a new deal in the summer, but as things stand the forward is out of contract.

Darren Moore boost

Jamie Smith has revealed (as per Yorkshire Live) that Wednesday could well be boosted by the return of Darren Moore to the stands when they take on Derby at the weekend.

Moore has been suffering from coronavirus-induced pneumonia, which has left Smith at the helm, looking to guide Wednesday to safety.

Whilst Moore’s health has to come first, Wednesday’s players could well be left with a spring in their step if their manager is in attendance at Derby.