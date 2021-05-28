Sheffield Wednesday round-up: Palmer backs Moore over decision, Arsenal snap up Owls man, Striker eyed

We’re almost at the end of one of the toughest months in Sheffield Wednesday’s recent history following their relegation to League One at the start of it.

After nine years in the Championship, the Owls have said goodbye to the second tier as they finished bottom of the league this past season, and big decisions have had to be made in the wake of that.

Many key players have departed, including the likes of Tom Lees, Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes and Darren Moore looks set to lead a big summer rebuild at Hillsborough as they attempt to get out of the division at the first time of asking.

Let’s see what the latest news is coming out of Wednesday as we surely get closer to them taking the first steps to building their squad for the 2021/22 season.

Ex-Owl Forestieri congratulates Jokanovic

One of Wednesday’s best players, especially in the first couple of years after he signed in 2015, Fernando Forestieri is a popular name amongst supporters – but he may have to face backlash following his latest tweet.

The city of Sheffield suffered a double relegation blow this year as the Owls’ cross-city rivals Sheffield United lost their place in the Premier League as well, and they’ve now replaced Chris Wilder with Slavisa Jokanovic.

Forestieri was managed by the Serb at Watford and tweeted his happiness that Jokanovic was back on English soil – but in doing so he’s angered several Wednesday fans. Perhaps not the best move, Nando…

Palmer backs Moore over Westwood decision

Darren Moore had a lot of big decisions to make contract-wise at the end of the season, and it ended up with most senior players who had deals to be renewed being let go.

Long-serving players like Adam Reach, Tom Lees and others were let go to no doubt save money and one of the more senior names to depart was Keiren Westwood.

The Ireland international had been at Hillsborough since 2014 but with Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson on the books there was seemingly no need to renew the 36-year-old’s contract.

Former Owl Carlton Palmer has backed Moore specifically on his decision to let Westwood depart when speaking to TransferTavern, stating that it was the right time for the experienced stopper to move on.

Strudwick poached by Arsenal

Brought to the club by Steve Bruce, Tony Strudwick has been at Sheffield Wednesday for nearly two years as the Head of Sports Science – but he’s made a big move to the Premier League.

Having previously worked for Manchester United, Strudwick has pedigree in his role and it looks as though Arsenal have made a move to bring him to the Gunners, according to YorkshireLive.

Strudwick will take up a position similar to what he’s been doing at Sheffield Wednesday, but he’ll be working with Arsenal’s academy instead in the sports science and medicine department in what could be a big loss to Darren Moore and his backroom staff.

Wednesday in chase for Hudlin

As reported by Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday are one of the clubs taking a keen interest in Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin.

The 20-year-old signed for the National League club back in October from way down the non-league pyramid, and has impressed suitors by scoring 10 goals.

Hudlin’s main and obvious feature is standing at 6 ft 9 in – the tallest player in the British leagues – and it looks like a Football League club will be willing to take a punt on his obvious raw potential, but will it be Wednesday?