Sheffield Wednesday round-up: Carvalhal and Kazim-Richards sent heartfelt messages, Moore gives player update

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to embark on life in Sky Bet League One after their relegation was confirmed on Saturday.

A 3-3 away draw with Derby County condemned the Owls to relegation, ending their eight-year stay in the Championship.

In wake of their relegation down to Sky Bet League One, we round up the latest news to emerge from Hillsborough in the aftermath…

Darren Moore on player deals

Moore has began to formulate plans regarding player contracts, with a host of first-team players out of contract in the summer.

The likes of Keiren Westwood, Adam Reach, Ton Lees and Jordan Rhodes are set to be out of contract in June, and it remains to be seen whether they sign new deals.

Speaking to the Examiner Live, Moore said: “We will be looking to make decisions (on players) straight away. There is no time to waste. I would imagine (decisions will be made) from this week onwards.

“I have already formulated my plans on how I want to take this team forward but we need to have the conversations with the players first before we move forward.”

Carlos Carvalhal’s message

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed that watching Wednesday get relegated to League One at the weekend “broke his heart”.

Carvalhal guided Wednesday to successive play-off finishes in 2015/16 and 2016/17, before he was dismissed on Christmas Eve in 2017.

Via Alan Biggs, Carvalhal revealed that the relegation “broke his heart” and hopes the Owls can come back stronger.

I’ve received a message from @carloscarvalha2 , “needing to share” his sorrow with someone he knew on #SWFC’s relegation. “I saw the game on Sky & it broke my heart,” he said. “I like the club & felt like a fan. Hope SWFC find the path back next season.” 👏 — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) May 9, 2021

Colin Kazim-Richards’ message

He may have helped Derby stay up this season at Wednesday’s expense, but Kazim-Richards showed his humility once again by sending a heartfelt message to the Owls.

The striker has scored eight goals in the Championship this season, and played 90 minutes in the draw with Wednesday at the weekend.

In wake of the Owls’ relegation at Derby’s expense, Kazim-Richards said this.

Sitting here just thinking and to be honest regardless of where I’ve played and any situation big respect to @swfc left everything on the pitch yesterday and going through every type of situation in football I can relate.. good luck for next season.. — Colin Kazim-Richards (@ColinKazim) May 9, 2021