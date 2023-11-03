Highlights Jed Wallace criticizes Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri for his handling of the club since promotion, highlighting the instability caused by changing managers and the treatment of player Marvin Johnson.

West Bromwich Albion winger Jed Wallace has criticised Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri for his running of the club since promotion to the Championship.

Wednesday were promoted back to the second tier after beating Barnsley in the League One play-off final in May, but it has been a turbulent few months at Hillsborough since then.

Promotion-winning manager Darren Moore left the club in June after a disagreement with Chansiri, and his replacement, Xisco Munoz, was sacked in October after the Owls made their worst start to a season in their history.

There have been protests against Chansiri in recent months, and he once again attracted the ire of the fan base this week after an interview with The Star, in which he asked Wednesday supporters to donate £2 million to help save the club from a three-window transfer ban, which would have been imposed if an outstanding debt to HMRC was not paid within 30 days, while he also claimed that some players and staff could go unpaid.

However, just two days after his interview, the debt to HMRC was paid and all players and staff received their wages in full for October, and the club's registration embargo has now been lifted by the EFL.

The Owls picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United on Sunday, but they remain bottom of the table, eight points from safety ahead of the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate this weekend.

What did Jed Wallace say?

Wallace criticised Chansiri for his running of Wednesday over the last few months, and he also questioned why winger Marvin Johnson was frozen out in the early weeks of the season by Munoz.

Johnson starred for the Owls as they won promotion last season, and he was included in the matchday squad for the first time this campaign against Rotherham after being brought back into the fold by new manager Danny Rohl.

"I think when you look at the way they went up last season, that unbelievable turnaround, if you could have played in any worse from that moment, from that Josh Windass header going in, it's probably happened," Wallace said on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"Starting with Xisco, getting rid of Darren Moore and then the press conference with Xisco where he just went off on one about Darren Moore for about an hour and Xisco is just sitting there thinking 'what's going on?'

"Then now he's got a new manager and he's sort of acting like he's doing everyone a favour by paying the wages and doing this and doing that, and ultimately, when you take on a football club, that's a responsibility that comes with it.

"It doesn't help the players, it doesn't help the feeling around the place in general.

"Even Marvin Johnson, what's been going on with him?

"The back and forth with him, it's like something off Eastenders what's going on there really, it's ridiculous.

"I just hope now it can settle down, they've obviously got a new, young manager who needs a bit of stability off the pitch and the fans on side because it is a tough place to go.

"I've been there four times, and I've had a stinker every single time, it must be a tough place to go.

"Hopefully this year, they're still doing bad, and I might finally play well at Hillsborough, but who knows."

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

It is difficult to disagree with Wallace, and it is essential that there is now some stability at Hillsborough.

Chansiri's comments this week have further increased the discontent towards him from Wednesday supporters, and you have to question why he asked the fans to donate £2 million to save the club, only to pay the HMRC bill and wages in full two days later.

The Owls registered their first win of the season on Sunday, and with Rohl making an impressive start to life at the club, Chansiri must now concentrate on backing the German as he looks to lead his side to safety.

It is an excellent opportunity for Wednesday to pick up three points against managerless Bristol City on Saturday, but off-the-field events this week will have been an unwelcome distraction for the squad.