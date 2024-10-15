The international break could not have come at a worse time for Sheffield Wednesday, who picked up seven points from their last three league games.

With wins against West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City either side of a draw with Bristol City, Danny Rohl must be given credit for turning the club's early season form around.

Statistics show that the Owls have been clinical in front of goal so far this season, but are the Yorkshire club creating enough chances?

Statistic suggests that Sheffield Wednesday have been clinical

According to FotMob, Wednesday have only missed six big chances in the Championship so far this season.

This statistic means that the club are currently ranked as the second-best team in the league for big chances missed, with only Plymouth Argyle bettering the statistic with four.

This would suggest that the Owls have been one of the most clinical sides in the division and are taking their chances when presented.

Being able to convert chances will win them games, and Wednesday's ability to do so means they have picked up valuable points that they might have lost.

Sheffield Wednesday's goals have been shared around this season, with Barry Bannan and Josh Windass leading the way with two league goals each.

Championship 2024/25 big chances missed by club - Source: FotMob (As of 14/10/24) Club Big chances missed Plymouth Argyle 4 Sheffield Wednesday 6 Burnley 6 Queens Park Rangers 7

Sheffield Wednesday not creating enough chances

According to FotMob, Rohl's men are ranked 20th for big chances created, having carved out 12 big chances so far this season. Considering they have only scored 11 Championship goals, this could be an issue moving forward.

Of course, being one of the league's most clinical outfits should be praised, but it would be difficult for any side to maintain such ruthlessness for an entire campaign.

Given that the club narrowly avoided relegation last season, it is no surprise that they are struggling to create chances, but they must find a way to be more creative in the final third.

Barry Bannan has long been the man who has dictated play in the hub of Wednesday's midfield, but the burden must be eased on the 34-year-old, who has managed one league assist so far this season.

Anthony Musaba has helped ease the burden on Bannan and has been the Owls' biggest creator this season, leading the way with two league assists.

The manager has been chopping and changing in the forward areas, which shows he has been trying to find solutions in front of goal.

Jamal Lowe, Ike Ugbo and Michael Smith have all started up front for Wednesday this season, but have only managed two league goals between them, with Lowe and Smith bagging one each.

The Owls certainly have quality in front of goal, and Rohl will be working hard to make things click moving forward.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a respectable start to their Championship campaign, with 11 points from their opening nine matches.

They have missed six big chances so far this season, making them the second most clinical side statistically, behind only Plymouth.

However, the club have found it difficult to create chances, and as one of the lowest ranked sides for this statistic, they must find a way to produce better opportunities.