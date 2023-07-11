Sheffield Wednesday are ramping up preparations for their Sky Bet Championship return in 2023/24.

Darren Moore led the Owls to promotion out of League One last season, overcoming a 4-0 deficit to beat Peterborough United in a thrilling play-off semi-final before sneaking past Barnsley at Wembley with a 1-0 win thanks to Josh Windass' latest of late goals.

Despite that success, Moore has left Hillsborough and has been replaced by Xisco Munoz ahead of the Owls' Championship return - the former Watford head coach an automatic promotion winner in the 2020/21 campaign with the Hornets.

Wednesday fans will back Xisco and the club's return to the second-tier, yet season tickets remain on sale.

How much is a Sheffield Wednesday season ticket?

Sheffield Wednesday's "first phase" of their season ticket sale ran until June 26th, with the Owls warning that following that "sale period, prices will increase for the next phase". A phase that is now upon us.

Latest prices have been revealed by Wednesday, with a significant hike.

Season ticket prices are:

- South Stand: £145 (U11), £225 (U17), £640 (U25), £825 (adult), £455 (concession).

- Grandstand: £75 (U11), £115 (U17), £560 (U25), £735 (adult), £405 (concession).

- North Stand: £145 (U11), £225 (U17), £560 (U25), £735 (adult), £405 (concession).

- Kop: £145 (U11), £225 (U17), £450 (U25), £595 (adult), £330 (concession).

That means that the cheapest price for a family of two adults and two U11s right now sits at £1,480. If a slightly older family of two adults and two U17s were to purchase a ticket it would be £1,640.

What's the reaction to Sheffield Wednesday ticket prices?

Whilst Wednesday's prices are undoubtedly punchy for a Championship side stepping out of League One, some fans were quick to play down just how much Dejphon Chansiri was charging.

This fan broke things down quite nicely to make it seem acceptable:

However, despite some reasoning, there were other fans that weren't at all convinced by the pricing.

This Leicester City supporter had their calculator out:

One Coventry City fan highlighted the difference:

And this Sunderland fan had their say with a comparison:

Key Sheffield Wednesday fixtures at Hillsborough

Wednesday actually kick-off the EFL season on Friday 4th August, when they welcome Southampton to Hillsborough in a 8pm kick-off - the two sides were in the Premier League and League One respectively last season, spiking real interest in the game.

A home fixture against Stockport County in the Carabao Cup will swiftly follow on August 8th. Wednesday will host Preston North End (August 19th) in the Championship before the end of the first month of the season.

Xisco's side are on their travels between Christmas and New Year, but host Hull City at Hillsborough on New Year's Day. Their final home fixture of 23/24 comes on the penultimate weekend of the season against West Brom (April 27th, 2024).

Huddersfield Town (7th) and Rotherham United (28th) visit in October for a pair of Yorkshire derbies, whilst Owls fans will already have a circle around March 9th when Leeds United are due at Hillsborough.