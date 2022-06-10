Sheffield Wednesday outlook on potential player sales revealed

Sheffield Wednesday very nearly got what they wanted last season and sealed a promotion back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, they fell away in the League One play-offs – and the side will want to go even better next time out and move up to the second tier again. That will likely mean holding onto their best players during the offseason.

Those names are likely to attract some interest this summer window though because of their showings throughout the last campaign – but according to Yorkshire Live, the club are holding firm on player sales and ‘feel no pressure’ to get rid of any of their best assets.

Darren Moore will have players in mind that he will want to add to their squad this summer in a bid to take his team to the next level and there will also likely be interest in some of Wednesday’s players even in spite of this latest statement.

However, the fact that the club do not feel inclined to sell some of their best assets to free up funds means that the manager can ultimately focus on adding more talent to the Owls’ ranks – and that means potentially taking them one step further in terms of a promotion push next season.

The side have seen interest in the likes of Josh Windass for example so far but in spite of this – and in spite of some bids – the club have so far held firm and kept hold of the former Rangers man. It looks as though they will be taking a similar stance with any other player sales.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are arguably one of the better sides in League One now and they have the chance to really make a go of it next season if they recruit well this summer.

That also means holding on to some of their best assets, like Windass and like Lee Gregory, who has been one of their main focal points in attack. If Darren Moore can convince the players at his disposal to stay a part of the project at Hillsborough and ward off any interest, then it could stand them in really good stead for the next campaign.

Regardless of how many players a football team brings in, it is also important to ensure a team gels and there is not too much upheaval. If there are too many ins and outs, then it could end up backfiring on a club.

The fact that they are in no rush to sell means it could work in their favour and could allow them to push on again next season.