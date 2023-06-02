Sheffield Wednesday have offered striker Callum Paterson a new contract following their promotion to the Championship.

Paterson's current deal at Hillsborough expires this summer and his future has been the subject of speculation in recent months after interest in January from Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

Hearts' pursuit of Paterson

The 28-year-old began his career at Tynecastle, scoring 38 goals in 158 appearances for the club before departing for Cardiff City in June 2017 and the Jam Tarts had three offers rejected by the Owls in January, with then manager Robbie Neilson making no secret of his admiration for the Scotsman.

"There's no denying Callum was one we were, or are, trying to get. We're trying to get a deal done, but he's a Sheffield Wednesday player, and we've got to respect that. We have to wait and see," Neilson told Football Scotland in January.

After initially struggling for minutes at the start of the season, Paterson established himself as a key part of Darren Moore's side, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Paterson's versatility has been incredibly useful for Wednesday, and he has played in a number of positions this campaign, including right-wing back, central midfield and as a striker.

The Owls are keen to extend Paterson's contract and have also offered new deals to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Marvin Johnson.

What has Callum Paterson said about his Sheffield Wednesday future?

Following promotion, Paterson hinted he would like to stay at the club, revealing his desire to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

"Ah, you never know, we'll see what happens," Paterson told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I've always said I want to be back in the Championship. Hearts are a massive club to me, they mean a lot to me, but I want to be back in the Championship and I want to try and win promotion to the Premier League again.

"So it would be nice to be involved."

Will Callum Paterson stay at Sheffield Wednesday?

It seems likely that Paterson will remain at Hillsborough.

He is an important part of Moore's plans, and it is uncertain whether Hearts will reignite their interest this summer after Neilson's sacking in April.

Paterson has vast Championship experience which will be crucial for Wednesday on their second tier return, while his versatility is a huge asset as he has proven himself to be a consistent performer in any of the positions he is deployed in.

He will no doubt have an emotional connection to Hearts, but after his recent comments, you would expect Paterson to commit his future to the Owls.