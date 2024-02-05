Highlights Key Takeaways:

Sheffield Wednesday's form has declined in recent weeks, with the team going without a win in their last five games.

The Owls' January transfer window was frustrating, as they failed to recruit a prolific number nine despite making bids for Duncan McGuire.

Sheffield Wednesday should consider re-signing Lucas Joao, a former striker who could significantly improve the team's goal threat and survival prospects in the Championship.

It has been a tough few weeks for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Wednesday were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Danny Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz as manager in October after the Owls made their worst start to a season in their history, but while performances and results did initially improve under the German, his side's form has declined once again in recent weeks.

Wednesday are now without a win in their last five games in all competitions after they suffered a comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Yorkshire and relegation rivals Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The loss was a huge blow to the Owls' survival hopes, and Rohl's men are now eight points from safety.

Sheffield Wednesday's frustrating January transfer window

Four new players arrived at Hillsborough in the January transfer window, with goalkeeper James Beadle, defender Kristian Pedersen, winger Ian Poveda and striker Ike Ugbo all joining on loan, but the failure to recruit a prolific number nine will be incredibly disappointing for Rohl.

Wednesday made a number of bids for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire, but they lost out on his signature to Blackburn Rovers.

McGuire's move to Ewood Park is now said to be on the verge of collapse after an error from Rovers in registering the player, but that will only increase the Owls' frustration at losing out on their main attacking target.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Wednesday are one of the clubs interested in striker Dwight Gayle following his release by Stoke City, and Rohl admitted that he could look to bring in a free agent.

"I think we have to keep our eyes open in this situation," Rohl told The Star.

"It's about whether there is an opportunity, if it makes sense and if we can do this. We will look, of course, in the next days.

"Maybe there is someone who could be interesting or exciting for us and then it's the same game; look if he's available, if he wants to come and if we can get an agreement. We will open our eyes and see what we can do.

"More important for me is that we have our group together, that we have the same direction and that everybody knows they are a part of my group.

"This is what I want to do, to give my players energy to stay together and give them trust. They have credit because they have performed well and have showed what they can do in this league, in our situation. I trust them."

With that in mind, the Owls should consider making a move for former striker Lucas Joao, who is available after his departure from Chinese club Shanghai Port.

Sheffield Wednesday should look to re-sign Lucas Joao

Joao joined Wednesday from Portuguese side Nacional in July 2015, and he went on to score 29 goals in 127 appearances for the club, helping the Owls reach the Championship play-offs for two consecutive seasons in 2016 and 2017.

The 30-year-old made the move to Reading for a fee of around £5 million in August 2019, and he enjoyed a decent four-year spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, scoring 45 goals in 119 appearances for the Royals, with his best return coming when he netted 22 times in the 2020-21 campaign.

Joao left Reading at the end of his contract in the summer following the club's relegation to League One, and he surprisingly joined Shanghai Port, but after scoring three goals and providing one assist in 10 appearances, he is now a free agent.

The Owls' need for attacking reinforcements was laid bare in the defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday, with Ugbo and Michael Smith both struggling to make an impact.

Rohl does have other strikers at his disposal, but it seems unlikely that Bailey Cadamarteri, Ashley Fletcher or Lee Gregory would be able to provide the goals to keep Wednesday in the division.

Joao was a popular figure during his first spell at Hillsborough, and he would significantly improve the Owls' goal threat if he was to return to the club, as well as adding pace and physicality to the forward line.

It is looking like an increasingly difficult challenge for Wednesday to stay in the Championship, but a striker with a proven track record in the second tier like Joao would boost their survival prospects.