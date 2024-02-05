Highlights Sheffield Wednesday surprised fans by keeping veteran strikers Lee Gregory and Michael Smith past the January transfer window, despite interest from lower league clubs.

Gregory's demands were deemed too high considering his age, while Smith has always been part of the club's plans.

Gregory has barely played this season and is likely to leave when his contract expires, while Smith has struggled for game time but started a recent match, indicating he may be in the manager's plans going forward.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday made four signings in the January transfer window, but it was the players who didn't leave that have surprised some fans of the club.

The Owls brought in four players on loan, with James Bealde, Ike Ugbo, Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen all making the move to Hillsborough until the end of the Championship campaign. These signings were made to help the club avoid relegation back down to League One, following their impressive promotion last year. They currently sit 23rd in the table, eight points from safety.

The loan signings could help make all the difference, but the futures of two veteran strikers may have taken some fans by surprise.

Keeping Lee Gregory past January was a surprise

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday pundit Callum Maxted was surprised that the club kept hold of striker Lee Gregory in the January transfer window, amid a host of interest for the forward by lower league clubs.

He noted that Wednesday's demands for Gregory were too much considering his age, but was not shocked at Michael Smith remaining at the club.

He said: "Surprised by [Lee] Gregory to be honest, [Michael] Smith's always been part of the plans, part of (Danny) Rohl's plans really. He's not been fit, I don't think, so he's just coming back into the squad now.

"Gregory, I am surprised about. He's 35, and we're trying to get a loan fee as well as all of his wages paid, which is a bit mental to be honest, considering his age.

"I think I would have let him go."

Smith and Gregory transfer rumours

Wrexham were linked with a loan move for Gregory in January, with the Hollywood-owned club looking to add him to their already impressive attack in League Two.

Meanwhile, League One side Derby County were also reportedly interested in signing Gregory, despite is lack of goals so far this season for the Owls.

Gregory has barely played for Wednesday this season so far, and many thought he would exit the club. He has made just 13 league appearances for the Owls so far, with his last appearance a one-minute cameo against Cardiff City in December.

His single goal, in an opening day defeat to Southampton, will do little to impress clubs going forward. With his contract up in the summer, it is unlikely Gregory will remain at the club where he is so out-of-favour once his deal expires.

Meanwhile, Smith was also rumoured to be leaving the club last month, despite being the club's top scorer last season, with 17 strikes in League One.

Smith has also struggled for game time, although injuries are partially to thank for that. The 33-year-old has played only 16 matches for the Owls so far, with just eight of those coming in the starting eleven. He did start the recent 4-0 loss against Huddersfield, which could show that he is back in the manager's plans going forward.

This is despite reports that he was happy to let the striker leave in January if a deal could be agreed with Derby, who were linked with a move for Smith.

That move did not materialise, and both Smith and Gregory will remain at the club until the end of the season.