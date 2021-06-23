Sheffield Wednesday respond to latest offer from Championship side for 10-goal forward

Sheffield Wednesday have rejected a second bid from Millwall for Josh Windass, according to a recent report from The Star.

Windass caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Owls last term, which doesn’t appear to have gone unnoticed heading into the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old scored ten goals, and was on hand to provide six assists from his 44 appearances this term, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as Sheffield Wednesday were relegated into League One under the management of Darren Moore.

Millwall are evidently keen to strike a deal to land his signature this summer, and already saw a bid rejected by the Owls earlier this month.

But they’ve now followed that up with a second bid for Windass, but that has been rejected for a second time by Sheffield Wednesday.

Windass has one year remaining on his current contract with Sheffield Wednesday, although his future with the Owls remains unclear heading towards the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

A move to Millwall could tempt the forward though, with Gary Rowett’s side finishing 11th in the Championship table in the 2020/21 season.

Are these facts about Sheffield Wednesday's most expensive signings true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town. True or false? True False

The Verdict:

They’re clearly keen to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future.

Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to bounce back into the Championship at the first time of asking, and Windass could certainly help them do just that next season.

He’s really impressed me in recent seasons, and he’s more than capable of playing his football in the Championship next term, and a move to Millwall could present him with the opportunity to do that.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Millwall are to make a third offer for Windass, who could be tempted by a return to the second tier this summer.