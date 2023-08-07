Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have rejected Derby County's loan bid for Michael Smith.

He was an unused substitute during Friday's game against Southampton.

Derby are currently in talks with Billy Sharp as they look to address their forward area.

Sheffield Wednesday have rejected Derby County's loan bid for Michael Smith, according to an update from the Sheffield Star.

The Owls are currently in the process of building a team that's fit to compete in the Championship - and already have a number of players at their disposal that have a decent amount of experience at this level under their belts.

They have been busy in the transfer market in recent times, recruiting Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby and Anthony Musaba in the past couple of weeks.

Reece James has also sealed a permanent switch to Hillsborough with the South Yorkshire outfit doing well to address some key positions.

Sheffield Wednesday's striker department

One area that hasn't needed to be strengthened too much so far this summer is their striker department, with only Fletcher joining Smith, Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson, Josh Windass and Mallik Wilks as options.

Although the latter two may play in different positions this term, they can play up top if required and with this, one of the Owls' forwards may become surplus to requirements before the summer transfer window closes.

Smith was in the matchday squad for Friday's game, but was an unused substitute with Gregory starting the game and summer signing Fletcher making an appearance from the bench.

Should Derby County be surprised about this rejection?

This was always going to be an unrealistic signing.

Although Smith was an unused substitute on Friday, he's a proven goalscoring in the EFL and with this in mind, he's surely a player that Xisco Munoz will want to keep hold of for the foreseeable future.

It would have also been a surprise if the player had wanted to drop back down to League One again.

Although Derby are one of the favourites to secure promotion from the third tier this term, Smith will surely want to secure first-team football in the Championship and give himself the opportunity to play at a high level.

Scoring 16 league goals last season, he has earned the right to play in the second tier and this is why he should be remaining at Hillsborough.

What's the latest on Derby County's pursuit of a striker?

Considering the Rams' lack of depth in the forward department, they are certainly in need of addressing this area.

It's believed the East Midlands side are in talks with Billy Sharp regarding a potential move to Pride Park, but an agreement is yet to be struck between the two parties.

The experienced forward is available on a free transfer following his release from Sheffield United and this could make the player an affordable option for many different clubs including Paul Warne's side.

Warne, however, may not be able to secure a deal for Jordan Rhodes because he's on a decent wage at Huddersfield Town. The Rams are still in the third tier at this stage - and need to be careful not to spend too much on salaries.

Derby also have the opportunity to use the loan market if they wish to, although some strikers may not become available until the latter stages of the window as Premier League teams weigh up who to keep and who to send out temporarily.