Sheffield Wednesday respond as top-flight duo make move to land 26-y/o

Sheffield Wednesday have turned down loan offers from Aberdeen and St. Johnstone for keeper Cameron Dawson.

The 26-year-old had been involved with the Owls squad over the years but he spent the previous campaign on loan with Exeter City in search for first-team football. And, he impressed hugely in League Two, helping the side to promotion but the Grecians have already conceded they won’t be able to afford to bring him back.

Now, Dawson has returned to Wednesday but there is plenty of interest in the stopper, with Yorkshire Live confirming that the two Scottish top-flight sides have been in contact over a temporary move.

However, they add that those approaches have been refused, with Darren Moore wanting to keep Dawson in his squad to compete for the number one shirt next season.

He will be up against David Stockdale for that shirt, as Wednesday completed the signing of the experienced former Wycombe man on a free transfer earlier in the week.

Dawson has two years left on his deal at Hillsborough.

The verdict

It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out because Dawson has just enjoyed a fine season with Exeter and you would imagine he wants to play regularly now.

Whilst that’s possible with Wednesday, Stockdale has also signed and you would presume expects to start as well, so Moore has a big call to make.

Whether Dawson pushes for a move remains to be seen but we may not have heard the last about this but it might take a permanent offer to convince Wednesday to sell the keeper.

