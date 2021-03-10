Sheffield Wednesday react as player development shared involving Celtic

Sheffield Wednesday have officially confirmed that Liam Shaw will be joining Celtic next season, after he signed a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish Premiership side.

The 19-year-old has been a rare positive in an otherwise forgettable campaign for the Owls, breaking through to become an important player under various different managers.

However, that caught the eye of other clubs, and with Shaw’s contract expiring in the summer, Celtic have pounced.

A switch to Glasgow has been in the pipeline for a few weeks now after comments from former Hoops boss Neil Lennon, and Wednesday have now announced the deal on their official site.

With Shaw moving out of the country, the Championship strugglers are likely to be entitled to just £300,000 compensation for the boyhood fan, who has come through the ranks at Hillsborough.

Yet, the club suggested they will examine whether anything can happen on that front, as they ponder legal action.

“We are currently investigating this matter and will consider if there are any further steps available to protect the club’s interest.”

This doesn’t impact Shaw this season, so he is still available to Darren Moore to pick from now until May as Wednesday look to stay in the Championship.

The verdict

In truth, this won’t come as a shock to anyone, but it’s good of the club to put things out in the open, so the fans know what’s going on.

Losing Shaw, for such a modest fee, is a real blow though, and it’s a shame for all those who have helped him improve at Wednesday over the years. However, you can understand why Celtic appealed to him, and it will be interesting to see how his career develops in Scotland.

It seems highly unlikely that Wednesday can do anything about this, despite their threat, but further updates may come out down the line.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.