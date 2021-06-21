Sheffield Wednesday respond as offer made for 27-y/o attacker

Sheffield Wednesday have rejected an offer from Millwall for attacker Josh Windass.

Following their relegation to League One, the Owls were always going to find it difficult to keep some of their better players, and Windass is one that is attracting plenty of interest from the Championship.

Recently relegated duo Fulham and West Brom are thought to be monitoring his situation, but it’s Millwall who have made the first move for the 27-year-old after lodging a bid for Windass.

However, the Sheffield Star have confirmed that Wednesday were not at all impressed by the opening bid from the Lions, so the offer has been flatly turned down.

Whilst there were no details on the exact fee that the Londoners offered, the update claims that it will take a ‘much-improved bid’ if the Yorkshire outfit are to consider cashing in.

Windass was one of the better players for Wednesday last season, scoring nine goals as they dropped down to the third tier on what was a dramatic final day of the season last month.

Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Zak Whitbread Right Left

The verdict

This is a blow for Millwall as they need more attacking options for next season and Windass would appear to be a good fit for them on paper.

But, the offer they’ve made clearly isn’t acceptable and it sounds like the Owls will be demanding a lot more before they sell the former Rangers man.

Given the level of interest in Windass, you’d have thought that Millwall would’ve needed to act swiftly to get this done as the longer it’s drawn out, the more likely some other clubs with more financial power could come in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.