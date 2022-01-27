Sheffield Wednesday respond as club make move to sign attacker

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly rejected an offer for Korede Adedoyin.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls have rebuffed the thought of Adedoyin leaving the club this window.

Accrington Stanley were originally linked with the player earlier this week, but it is now believed that Wednesday are not open to any offers.

Accrington have made two approaches for the player in a bid to bolster their frontline. The club were said to be weighing up whether to make it a loan move or a permanent offer.

But Wednesday have rejected both as the former Everton youngster looks set to stay with Darren Moore’s side.

Adedoyin’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and so far there have been no talks over a new contract with the club.

As things stand, the 21-year old is set to leave Wednesday at the end of the season.

Adedoyin is yet to feature for the senior side in the league, but he did bag his first goal for the club in the EFL Trophy earlier in the season.

He has appeared mostly for the U23s side and hasn’t been able to make a breakthrough into Moore’s side on a more consistent basis.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently ninth in the table. The Owls lost their most recent match, in a crunch tie against Oxford United, 3-2. Their next opponents are Ipswich Town who are above them in the table.

The two sides meet on January 29.

The Verdict

This is an odd choice from Wednesday. With the player out of contract in a few months it is unusual that they are so determined to keep him at the club.

There have been no talks over a new contract either which makes it seem like the club have no interest in keeping the player beyond this season.

That he can’t make it into Moore’s side either makes things even more confusing.

They aren’t willing to sell a player who is out the door and unable to get any first team minutes.