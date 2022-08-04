Sheffield Wednesday reporter gives Michael Smith update

Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson has confirmed that Michael Smith should be fit for the Owls’ game this weekend against MK Dons.

It’s a big early game for both sides given their finishes last year, and so both will be eager to get a positive result this weekend.

It remains to be seen how it pans out, of course, but Wednesday could well be given the boost of being able to call on Michael Smith.

Smith is a summer arrival from Rotherham United and an eye-catching one at that, given the quality he can bring, especially at this level, and Owls fans are naturally intrigued to see what he can do for them.

That said, then, Howson’s update in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live should get supporters’ hopes up:

“Smith should be ready for Saturday. He will have got another week’s training under his belt. I would be amazed if Smith doesn’t start with Windass up front. Smith will be keen to impress and show what he has got to offer. It is hard to fit Smith, Windass and Gregory into Wednesday’s current formation. Only two are realistically going to play (unless Windass is utilised in the attacking midfield role) so it means they all have to deliver when they play.”

The Verdict

The Owls have a very decent squad and with the likes of Smith, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass available to them going forwards they are going to score a fair amount of goals between them.

Smith will be eager to show what he can do as soon as possible now as well, and getting the winner against MK Dons this weekend might not be a bad start.