Sheffield Wednesday reporter addresses talk of figure’s EFL switch to Owls

Quoted by Yorkshire Live, Dom Howson has given an update over whether James Beattie will join the coaching staff at Sheffield Wednesday under Garry Monk.

The former Southampton striker has worked as a coach under Monk before and remains at Birmingham City with another of Monk’s former colleagues; Pep Clotet.

He could well switch the Midlands for Yorkshire in the near future and work once again under the former Swansea boss, though, even though nothing is certain yet as per Howson.

The Sheffield Wednesday reporter was asked by a supporter what the latest was and he had this to say:

“I know Lee Bullen said a few weeks ago that he expects Beattie to join Monk’s backroom staff in the future.

“The Owls tried to bring him in along with Ryan Needs earlier on this season only for Birmingham to block the move. Beattie has another year on his contract at Birmingham.

“I don’t think it is nailed on that Beattie will join Wednesday but we will have to wait and see.”

The Verdict

It would appear that Monk does still want Beattie to join the Owls from the Blues but it remains to be seen what is going to happen there.

Monk and Birmingham have had a bit of a sour relationship since parting ways, with Pep Clotet also seeing a falling out occur with the Wednesday boss.

Beattie’s potential move might stoke those flames a little more, then, but we’ll just have to wait and see who does what at this stage.

For Lee Bullen at least, though, it could happen and then who knows what could unfold thereafter.