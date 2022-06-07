Sheffield Wednesday reportedly turn down a second bid for 28-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday had a fairly successful season this year although they will feel disappointed not to have returned to the Championship on the first time of asking.

That being said, having given the play-offs a good go, Darren Moore’s side are not far off and the boss will now be looking to make additions to his side over summer to ensure they are equipped to compete for promotion next season.

However, a slight spanner has been thrown into the works at Hillsborough since the unexpected interest of Argentinian side Atletico Talleres in Josh Windass.

Despite only making nine appearances for the Owls this season after suffering with injury, Windass was still able to score four goals and contribute four assists showing he can have a big impact in his side’s push if full fit.

With that in mind, Wednesday turned down a reported six figure offer for the 28-year-old at the end of last week and according to a report from Yorkshire Live, the Owls have now turned down a second bid.

The report claims that his current club have no intention of cashing in on him with them wanting to retain the players services next season.

Although, according to Argentinian journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Atletico Talleres are still hopeful of a deal being done.

The Verdict:

This is probably the most unexpected story of the transfer window and therefore it’s one that’s definitely had to predict with a lot of updates coming through.

You can understand why Darren Moore is so keen to keep Windass at the club for next season. As long as he can stay fit, he will have no problem finding ht back of the net and providing the threat up front that Wednesday need.

However, given the size of the bid it will be interesting to see at what point, if any, Wednesday have to take a step back and consider a bid because of the reinvestment they could use it for.

Atletico Talleres seem hopeful of a deal meaning they are likely to come back with a new offer so we will have to wait and see whether this is one that can tempt his current club.