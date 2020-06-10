Sheffield Wednesday reportedly reach player agreement ahead of season resumption

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly reached an agreement to extend Ben Hughes’ contract with the club according to The Star.

The report claims that the Owls have exercised their option to extend his deal for another year, after catching the eye with some impressive performances for the club’s Under-23s side.

The 20-year-old has spent a season out on loan with non-league side Gainsborough Trinity, but has spent this year’s campaign with the Owls Under-23s as they monitored his contract situation.

The youngster is yet to make his senior debut for Sheffield Wednesday, but will be hoping he can force his way into Garry Monk’s side at the earliest of opportunities.

Monk’s team have struggled for positive results since the turn of the New Year, with Sheffield Wednesday once occupying a spot in the play-off places early into this year’s campaign.

But a run of one win in their last ten league matches has seen the Owls tumble down the second tier standings at an alarming rate, as they’re not sat 15th in the table.

Off-the-field events had called an abrupt halt to fixtures across the EFL, although Championship clubs have since returned to training ahead of competitive action getting back under way on the weekend of the 20th June.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see the club looking towards the future.

Hughes is clearly a player that they rate highly, and he could be the next player to break into the Sheffield Wednesday first team ahead of next season potentially.

The Owls need to change something next term, and bringing through the club’s academy players could prove to be a step in the right direction.

Wednesday haven’t been good enough, and it’s important that something changes at the earliest of opportunities to turn around their dismal run of results.