Sheffield Wednesday reportedly hopeful of sealing signing in coming days

Sheffield Wednesday remain hopeful of signing Dennis Adeniran in the days ahead as they look to add to their squad for the upcoming Sky Bet League One campaign.

The Owls have not been able to do much in terms of signing players so far this summer with EFL restrictions placed on them.

However, those have been lifted recently and the club can now look to add, though it’s likely we won’t be seeing them spending big transfer fees.

Indeed, Adeniran is a prime example of that with him a potential free transfer that the club can complete, after he was released from Everton at the end of last season.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Owls remain confident of bringing him to the club this summer with him having talks with the likes of Blackpool and Luton Town.

The Verdict

Adeniran should be a good signing for the Owls providing it does get over the line.

He was on loan at Wycombe last season in the Championship so knows the EFL well and what is expected at a good level, with Wednesday obviously eager to try and get back there as soon as possible.

He’ll bring good energy and hunger to the side and it seems as though it’s still on course to happen.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp