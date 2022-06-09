Sheffield Wednesday reportedly close to an agreement with 23-year-old

Despite a generally strong season, Sheffield Wednesday will have been disappointed not to have gained promotion this season which would’ve seen them return to the Championship on the first time of asking.

Therefore looking ahead to next season, Darren Moore will be keen to make some strong signings to add to his squad and make sure they are able to compete for a promotion spot.

One of the names that has been linked with the Owls for a while now is Hull City’s Mallik Wilks.

The forward fell out of favour at Hull this season meaning he made only 20 appearances this season scoring three goals and assisting once in that time.

A move away from the Tigers certainly looks to be on the cards this summer and according to The Star, Wednesday are close to reaching an agreement with the 23-year-old.

Wilks scored 19 League One goals for Hull when they won the title so you can see why the Wednesday boss is keen to get his services in the side ahead of next season.

With the player still under contract at Hull for another season, the Owls will have to pay a transfer fee for this one but if they’re close to an agreement then it seems as if this conversation is well underway.

The Verdict:

Mallik Wilks’ future has been fairly uncertain for the past number of weeks with his exit from Hull looking set but a number of different sides expressing an interest in him.

Therefore, the fact that it’s being reported that the club and player are getting close to signing an agreement is only promising news for fans.

Although the 23-year-old didn’t get the playing time he hoped for this season, there’s no doubting he would be a great League One signing and will be hoping he can have an impact next season.