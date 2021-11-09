Sheffield Wednesday: Remember Sergiu Bus? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

It’s fair to say that Sheffield Wednesday’s record in the transfer market in recent years has not been impressive, which is why they now find themselves in League One.

And, one of the deals that didn’t work out was when Sergiu Bus arrived at Hillsborough. The forward joined the Owls in February 2015 from CSKA Sofia, and he had a good record in Bulgaria.

However, he couldn’t take that form to the Championship, with Bus going on to manage just one league goal in nine outings over the next year, before he departed for Salernitana on loan.

The Romanian would then go back home to sign for Astra Giurgiu, whilst he also turned out for FCSB, with a stint in Bulgaria for Levski Sofia sandwiched in between.

In truth, Bus didn’t settle at any of those clubs, with his goal record continuing to underwhelm.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old would be on the move again in the January window this year, as he linked up with South Korean side Seongnam, who play in the top-flight.

Once again though, Bus hasn’t made the impact he would’ve wanted too, having managed just a single goal in 18 games, as his side battle relegation.

Most Wednesday fans won’t be surprised to see that Bus hasn’t gone on to be a prolific scorer in his career, so this isn’t exactly a transfer that the Owls will look back on regret in terms of letting him leave.

Instead, they will wonder why he was brought to a club that had been hoping to win promotion to the Premier League at the time.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.