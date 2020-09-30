Sheffield Wednesday remain on course to wrap up deal for 25-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday’s move to sign Callum Paterson from Cardiff City remains on course, with just a ‘couple of things’ to be finalised.

Garry Monk is favouring a two-man axis in attack, with 3-5-2 his chosen formation at the early part of this season.

However, with that, there’s a need to recruit a forward in the coming week of the transfer window.

That’s led the Owls to Paterson, who has made 106 appearances for the Bluebirds and scored 21 goals in three seasons.

As per Dom Howson, a deal in principle has been agreed with Cardiff for Paterson, with a couple of things needing to be ironed out before the transfer is complete.

Callum Paterson's move to #SWFC is still on. Deal is agreed in principle but there are still a couple of things to be ironed out. It is heading in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/y363cjAcAc — Dom Howson (@domhowson) September 30, 2020

The 25-year-old is tactically flexible and can play in a number of positions, but his most promising performances in recent seasons have come through the middle.

Paterson scored five goals last season for the Bluebirds, helping Neil Harris’ side into the Championship play-off picture.

However, despite 42 appearances last season across all competitions, we are yet to see Paterson in 2020/21, as a move to Wednesday draws closer.

The Verdict

This is good news for Wednesday.

Paterson is a good forward, who is going to suit how Monk wants Wednesday to play.

He’s a presence at the top of the field, will always work hard and brings out the best in others.

The Scot also chips in with a few goals, which is an added bonus for a Wednesday group that are looking to get themselves within touching distance of safety.

