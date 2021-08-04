Sheffield Wednesday remain in transfer chase to sign Championship attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are confirmed to be in the race for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory this summer, according to Yorkshire Live.

Football League World reported this potential move back in June and are still reported to be in the race for the 32-year-old, who is free to leave the bet365 Stadium this summer after being left out of the senior squad’s pre-season trip to Northern Ireland.

And despite the Potters being ruled out of the running for Keinan Davis after the 23-year-old sustained an injury, Michael O’Neill is still looking to add to his forward department this summer and secured the £5.5m signing of 23-year-old Sam Surridge this morning.

This, combined with Liam Delap’s seemingly imminent move to Staffordshire, has all but ended any chance of the forward re-emerging as an option for O’Neill and Sheffield Wednesday have swooped in as a potential exit route for the experienced forward.

The recently relegated League One side have already recruited Florian Kamberi on a loan deal this summer, but after seeing Elias Kachunga and Jordan Rhodes leave the club on the expiration of their deals this summer, the Owls will be eager to add more attacking firepower up front.

This has become even more necessary due to Josh Windass’ recent injury, which could keep him out until October.

The Verdict:

With Windass’ injury, it’s quite clear they need to add a striker or two up top and would have needed to do so regardless of this Sheffield Wednesday setback.

Gregory would come in as an experienced option and although he hasn’t been in great goalscoring form over the past few years, his towering stature would bring other Wednesday players into play and give Darren Moore another option up top.

However, he did score 17 goals in 37 league appearances during his last season (2016/17) in the third tier and could have a similar impact at Hillsborough if this move goes through.

Darren Moore will need to play to his strengths if he’s to get the very best out of the 32-year-old though, so the Owls’ manager will need to ensure the forward can fit in the South Yorkshire side’s system before making an advanced move for him.