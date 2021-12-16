Sheffield Wednesday release major statement regarding status of Accrington clash

Sheffield Wednesday have revealed that this weekend’s clash with Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough has been postponed.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the Owls will not be able to take on John Coleman’s side due to a Covid outbreak.

A host of the Wednesday’s players have reportedly contracted the virus and thus the club have informed the EFL that they will be unable to fulfil the fixture.

The Owls would have been hoping to build upon their impressive run of form by securing a positive result in their showdown with Accrington.

Currently on a 12 game unbeaten run in League One, the Owls are now only five points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

However, Wednesday’s supporters will now have to wait until after Christmas to see their side in action as this weekend’s fixture has been postponed.

A new date for the game with Accrington has yet to be announced as both teams are currently liaising together with the EFL over when the fixture should be played.

Details regarding whether Wednesday will be able to take part in their scheduled meeting with Burton Albion on Boxing Day have also yet to be confirmed by the club.

The Verdict

When you consider that the Owls have won three of their last five league games, they would have been confident in their ability to provide their supporters with something to shout about this weekend.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Wednesday cannot participate in this particular fixture and thus could potentially lose ground in the race for a top-six finish.

The main priority for the club now is to ensure that the players who are currently affected by Covid are able to make a swift recovery.

Providing that the Owls have enough senior members of their squad available for selection, there is no reason why they cannot make their return to action either on Boxing Day in their scheduled meeting with Burton or on December 30th which is when they are set to take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.